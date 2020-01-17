Embakasi East MP Babu Owino Shoots Reveler At B-Club

Embakasi East member of Parliament Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino was on Friday morning involved in a scuffle at a popular entertainment joint in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

Sources privy to the details indicate that the legislator who is not a stranger to controversy shot the unidentified reveler in the wee hours of the morning.

The victim is apparently in critical condition and is admitted at the Nairobi Hospital intensive care unit (ICU).

In 2018, Babu and one of his bodyguards, Fanuel were arrested for assaulting a parking attendant at Fortis Towers in Westlands, Nairobi.

Appearing before chief magistrate Francis Andayi, Babu jointly with others not before the court, are said to have assaulted David Gichagu and caused him “actual bodily harm”.

Babu was separately charged with two counts of using insulting language in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace and create a disturbance.

He (Babu) and Fanuel were later released on a Sh20,000 bond.

