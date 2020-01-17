Babu Owino Recounts Events Leading To Shooting Incident At B-Club

Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili but popularly known as Babu Owino has recounted events leading up to the shooting incident at Nairobi’s B-Club.

In a Facebook post, Babu indicated that there was an exchange of gunfire at the high end Kilimani joint as he was surrounded by “a large group of aggressive individuals.”

“…While enjoying the company of my friends at a popular Nairobi restuarant, I was surrounded by a large group of aggressive individuals. In the melee, there was an exchange of gunfire,” Babu said.

Read:

According to the MP, he has been living in fear for the past couple of months. In fact, he said, he reported an attempted assassination at the Parliament Police Station under OB number OB21/17/11/2019.

“A few weeks ago, I made a public statement regarding threats that I had been receiving against my life. At the turn of the year, I reported an attempted assassination at the Parliament Police Station under OB number OB21/17/11/2019 at 17:28hrs. I have been living under the weight of intimidation and threats by my political opponents,” he continued.

The legislator wants relevant authorities to look into the matter and has asked his supporters to remain calm as investigations continue.

“I invite the relevant authorities to conduct their investigations without fear or favor and I remain confident that the truth will come out.

Read Also:

“I urge my supporters to remain calm. I will continue to serve wananchi fearlessly. This will not deter me from supporting H. E Uhuru Kenyatta and H. E Raila Odinga in the journey to transform our country,” he added.

Addressing reporters outside Kilimani Police Station, the MP’s lawyer Cliff Ombetta said his client has been apprehensive lately as a result of threats to his life.

He also noted that there was indeed a confrontation between his client and a friend, Mark Okweri at around 1 am.

Mr Okweri reported an assault case at the same police station. He was allegedly involved in a scuffle with Babu’s bodyguards.

Read Also:

“At some time there was a confrontation between Babu’s bouncers and I… they got really physical and at that point, I left and went to Kilimani police station,” Okweri said.

Ombetta has also clarified that the firearm used to injure Orinda, a disk-jockey at the entertainment joint is at the station. On the spent cartridge, the lawyer said the staff could have cleaned the scene hence losing it.

“He (Owino) was approached in a non-friendly manner by someone he considered a friend and physical fight ensued,” Ombeta said, adding that his client’s reaction was “understandable.”

Read Also:

Asked whether Babu helped rush the victim to the hospital, the defense lawyer said his client was present during Orinda’s transportation to Nairobi Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Babu, Ombetta said, is footing the victim’s hospital bill.

Kilimani OCPD Lucas Ogara has also confirmed that the victim is in stable condition. Detectives have also recovered nine rounds of ammunition and a spent cartridge at the scene of incident.

“Nine rounds of ammunition and a spent cartridge have also been recovered and placed as exhibit awaiting analysis by ballistic experts,” DCI tweeted.

#UPDATE | Detectives have managed to recover the firearm that is suspected to have been used by Hon. Babu Owino at the B Club shooting incident. Nine rounds of ammunition and a spent cartridge have also been recovered and placed as exhibit awaiting analysis by ballistic experts. pic.twitter.com/wbGocB32CW — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) January 17, 2020

The lawmaker was arrested on Friday morning and is still being held at Kilimani Police Station.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu