MP Babu Owino Arrested After Shooting B-Club Disk-jockey

babu owino
Embakasi East MP, Paul Ongili aka Babu Owino in court. / COURTESY

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been arrested over a shooting incident at a Kilimani joint.

The MP is currently being held at the Kilimani Police Station for fatally injuring a B-Club disk-jockey identified as Dj Evolve or “The LowKey Assassin” on Instagram.

 

The victim is receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital and is admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Witnesses also indicate that Babu did not flee the scene of incident, instead, they said, he rushed the DJ to the health facility. It is still unclear what led to the shooting.

Another witness told the Star, that it was a chaotic scene at B-Club as ladies wailed and men ran around. The watchmen, they indicated, were also in panic mode.

Babu Owino is a controversial MP who has been known to throw utterances which sometimes raise political temperatures. He was recently in the news for promising that Raila Odinga will be president by “ballot or bullet.”

He might just spend his weekend in the police cells.

