Repairs For Mwiki-Kasarani Road To Start In An Hour – Sakaja Assures

The government has set aside Sh300 million for the reconstruction of the dilapidated Mwiki-Kasarani road.

The agreement was reached following a meeting between Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and representatives from the DCI.

Key players in the matatu saccos that ply the route were also present. They have vowed to resume operations Thursday afternoon.

Sakaja said that contractors will be on site in an hour.

“We have already sent a team and the machinery to Mwiki to make the road passage for now as we prepare for full work,” the senator said after the lengthy meeting.

The lawmaker has pledged to personally monitor the progress together with Presidential Delivery Unit.

Transport along the busy road has been paralyzed for four days when matatu operators ceased operations to protest the poor state of roads.

On Wednesday, one person died as police engaged angry protesters in running battles along the Mwiki-Kasarani road.

Confirming the incident was Kasarani Sub-County Police Commander (SCPC) Muthuri Mwongera who declined to reveal what killed the individual.

“There was only one fatality and not two and only after the postmortem we will know what happened. Five officers were injured and three are still admitted in critical condition while the other two were discharged,” he said.

Area MP Mercy Gakuya has on the other hand blamed a city politician of fueling the protests.

“There are people who have taken advantage of the situation for their own personal gains,” the first time MP said.

