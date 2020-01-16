Pilot, 3 Passengers Escape Unhurt As Aircraft Crash Lands In Kajiado

A light aircraft headed to Amboseli National Park has crash-landed at Mashuru area, Kajiado County.

On board were three passengers who escaped with minor injuries. The pilot is also said to have escaped unhurt and is nursing minor bruises.

The cause the of the mishap remains unknown.

According to Mashuru sub-County Deputy Commissioner Stephen Nyakundi, the passengers and pilot were in high spirits.

In November at least four incidences of aircraft crash landing being reported. Troubled Silverstone Air was in October, 2019 alone involved in three mishaps that led to the suspension of services.

Last week, the low cost domestic carrier was reported to be on the brink of collapse.

Silverstone is yet to resume operations since November 12, when the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority(KCAA) temporarily suspended its operations.

“Following the KCAA’s decision to suspend our Dash 8 fleet, we are temporarily suspending all scheduled services,” Silverstone Air said in November.

Later, the airline declared redundant its staff including 17 pilots (eight captains and nine First Officers), crew staff and engineers.

