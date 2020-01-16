Moses Kuria Mocks Raphael Tuju’s Secretary General, CS Without Portfolio Positions With Campaign Poster

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria now wants to be handed Raphael Tuju’s Jubilee Party secretary General position.

The legislator posted a mock campaign poster on his Facebook Page, with his name and image as the Secretary General and Cabinet Secretary without portfolio for Jubilee party.

This position is currently held by Raphael Tuju, who has been the party’s secretary General and was also appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta as a Cabinet Secretary without portfolio.

“Hon Moses Kuria HSC for Secretary General and Cabinet Secretary Without Portfolio,” read the poster.

Of late, Kuria has been at loggerheads with allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, in opposition to the building Bridges Initiative (BBI) fronted by the two.

The move has ignited mixed reactions with some of his fans applauding and encouraging him to go after it, however, some criticized him and termed the move as selfish.

Some speculated that he was feuding with Tuju hence the need to go after his position.

Arusei Gilbert said,” Our party needs bold men and women like Njamba ya Ruriri. We will not blink until Moses Kuria is Jubilee Secretary General. Viva !!”

Another, “Never believe anything a politician says. It’s all about remaining relevant even when you are not.” Said Alex Kim.

A user, Fantan Mmoja however criticized him and said,” Last time I checked you wanted to vie for president in 2022!!!! What has happened? You guys I think president Kenyatta amewapembeleza vya kutosha…hata kwa Bibilia kings had powers to slush people like you..Kenyatta anawapembeleza sana!!!!”

This comes a few days after the legislator was arrested and detained for alleged assault of activist Joyce Wanja at Royal Media Services (RMS) studios during an interview.

Although he linked his arrest with politics and his recent affiliations, the vocal politician has insisted that he would not change his stand over whom he supports ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

On Monday, bloggers affiliated to him were arrested for inciting citizens and disrupting public orders after they showed up at the court to show solidarity for his assault case.

The 5 Village based bloggers have been taken to Kibra Court this morning. Kibra Court says they are NOT sitting today.#FreeMosesKuriaBloggers — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) January 14, 2020

Kuria together with some Jubilee MPs kept vigil at the Capitol Hill Police Station trying to secure the release of the bloggers but their efforts were futile.

Kuria then sent a warning to President Kenyatta requesting him to keep his bloggers out of their war, as they were innocent.

“Mr President, leave my bloggers, I am the one who has a problem. These people woke up early in the morning, some came as far as Naivasha, Nakuru, Nanyuki, Embu and they have been coming only to witness justice and you arrest them, it is really a burden,” he said.

