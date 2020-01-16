Man Caught Up In Newspaper Blunder Over President Uhuru’s Appointment (Video)

29 year old Enosh Momanyi from Webuye West Constituency, Bungoma County was caught up in a blunder after his name and face were plastered in a leading local daily for being nominated for a top government job.

The newspaper bore his face and name, and indicated that he had been appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta as Principal Secretary for Physical Planning.

Apparently, the newspaper made a mistake as the nominated Physical Planning Principal Secretary Enosh Momanyi who was appointed is his namesake hence the confusion.

In a video that has gone viral, the 29 year old youth is seen documenting the details that led to him finding out about the nomination, adding that he woke up to calls from his friends and families who congratulated him for the appointment he was not aware of.

Read: President Kenyatta Fires CS Mwangi Kiunjuri In Cabinet Shake Up

He additionally stated that he learnt about it from the Standard Newspaper, dated January 15, 2020.

“Good evening fellow Kenyans, my name is Enosh Momanyi, I am 29 years old from Webuye West Constituency, Bungoma County. Today has been a good day waking up in the morning to calls and texts from people I know and those I don’t know congratulating me for my appointment by the president to the position of the PS for Physical Planning. Actually I learned this through The Standard newspaper dated January 15, 2020, over the aforementioned appointment I wish to thank his excellency for believing in youth. My desire is to align my responsibilities with Uhuru’s Big 4 Agenda. As I conclude, I also wish to thank all Kenyans and I look forward to being a servant to all of you. Thank you,’ read his speech.

The video has created a wave, with netizens criticizing the local daily over the grave mistake and encouraged the young man to take up the position.

Read Also: Kiunjuri Splashes Millions In Newspaper Adverts To Respond To Uhuru

However, others termed it a mistake and asked the young man to get off the high horse, as he was not the appointed candidate.

On realizing their mistake, the newspaper sent out an apology and used the correct image alongside the candidate and the appointed position.

“In yesterday’s edition of The Standard, we erroneously published the picture of his namesake (right) as the nominee. We regret the error,” read the apology by the publication through their online platform.

Read Also: “I’m Going Nowhere” Mwangi Kiunjuri Reacts To Sacking

This follows a Cabinet reshuffle by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday, January 14, where he surprisingly fired two Cabinet Secretaries.

The Principal Secretaries (PSs) nominations were; Amb. John Weru (Trade), Dr Jwan Ouma (Vocational and technical training), Mary Kimonye (Public service), Amb Simon Nabukwesi (University education and research), Solomon Kitungu (Transport), and Enosh Momanyi Onyango (Physical Planning).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu