Gor Mahia Set To Unveil Two Sponsors

Gor Mahia will soon announce partnership deals with two international companies, Kahawa Tungu can reveal.

According to close sources, the KPL champions has signed a deal with UK kit maker Umbro and betting firm BetKing.

The joint partnership will see Umbro supply the team with kits and fans replica jerseys, while BetKing will be the official shirt sponsor.

Read:

The deal is worth Kshs30 million per year and Gor Mahia have already received part of the money.

Gor Mahia have not had a sponsor since SportPesa folded up over tax dispute with the government.

The club is also engaging three other sponsors, according to one source.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu