in SPORTS

Gor Mahia Set To Unveil Two Sponsors

169 Views

gor mahia
[Courtesy]

Gor Mahia will soon announce partnership deals with two international companies, Kahawa Tungu can reveal.

According to close sources, the KPL champions has signed a deal with UK kit maker Umbro and betting firm BetKing.

The joint partnership will see Umbro supply the team with kits and fans replica jerseys, while BetKing will be the official shirt sponsor.

Read: Rwanda Inks Three-year Tourism Promotion Deal With PSG

The deal is worth Kshs30 million per year and Gor Mahia have already received part of the money.

Gor Mahia have not had a sponsor since SportPesa folded up over tax dispute with the government.

The club is also engaging three other sponsors, according to one source.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Tanzanian Court Under Criticism For Granting ‘Abusive’ Father Physical Custody Of Children On Basis Of Wealth, US Citizenship

CMA Warns Kenyans Against Initial Coins Offering (ICO) ‘Pre-sale’