3 Pupils Dead, 34 Injured As Lightening Strikes In Kuresoi

Three pupils have been confirmed dead in Kuresoi when lightning struck their school.

34 others were left nursing injuries in the incidence that happened at Mkulima Primary School in Kuresoi North, with four others reported to be in critical condition.

The four were taken to Nakuru Level Five Hospital, while another 30 are being treated at Kuresoi North Health Centre.

The county government has dispatched a team of clinical officers and nurses to Kuresoi Health Centre the 30 are admitted.

