Toyota Recalls 700,000 Cars Over Faulty Fuel Pumps, Lexus Most Affected

Japanese car manufacturer Toyota is recalling approximately 700,000 Toyota and Lexus vehicles in the US over faulty fuel pumps.

According to the company, which is one of the biggest car manufacture in the world, the pumps can stop operating, leading to engine failure.

“If a vehicle stall occurs while driving at higher speeds, this could increase the risk of a crash,” the company said.

Read: How To Apply For A New Passport And Replace An Old One In Kenya

Toyota explained that if the fuel pump fails, warning lights and messages may be displayed on the instrument panel and the engine may run rough.

Among the most affect in the recall list include 2018-2019 Model Year Lexus LS 500, LC 500, RC 350, RC 300, GS 350, IS 300, ES 350, LX 570, GX 460, and RX 350 and certain 2019 Model Year Lexus NX 300, RX 350L, and GS 300

Some 2018-2019 Model Year Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, and Tundra are also affected.

The 2019 Model Year Toyota Avalon and Corolla are also affected.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu