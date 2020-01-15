Gor Mahia Midfielder Tobias Otieno Set To Join USA Side Union Omaha

Gor Mahia midfielder Tobias Otieno has been named by US side Union Omaha as one of their new signings.

Founded in 2019 in Omaha, Nebraska, the club is set to debut in the 2020 USL League One, a newly formed third tier in the US.

They named 13 new signings from seven different countries on Tuesday including Tobias.

Meet @Toby92799914! Tobias was one of the youngest starters in @TheOfficialKPL this season and is a member of the @Football_Kenya U-23 national team. Stay tuned for more on #UnionOmahaSigningDay pic.twitter.com/peyNxNrDfW — Union Omaha🦉 (@Union_Omaha) January 14, 2020

The 21-year old defensive midfielder joined the Kenyan Premier League champions at the beginning of the 2019/20 season from Sony Sugar FC, working his way into the heart of K’Ogalo’s defense as a regular.

Tobias is still with Gor Mahia and is not yet clear when he will depart for Nebraska to join his new side.

He is part of today’s team that will face Chemelil Sugar in a league match at Kisumu’s Moi Stadium.

“Tobias has been training with us and is part of today’s squad against Chemelil Sugar,” Gor Mahia’s team manager Jolawi Obondo said, adding that “We expected his eminent departure and that’s why we have signed Jackson Owusu.”

Owusu, formerly of Asante Kotoko of Ghana, is already in the country and trained with Gor Mahia youth team on Tuesday.

