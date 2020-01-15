in SPORTS

Gor Mahia Midfielder Tobias Otieno Set To Join USA Side Union Omaha

119 Views

tobias otieno, union omaha
Gor Mahia Midfielder Tobias Otieno. [Courtesy]

Gor Mahia midfielder Tobias Otieno has been named by US side Union Omaha as one of their new signings.

Founded in 2019 in Omaha, Nebraska, the club is set to debut in the 2020 USL League One, a newly formed third tier in the US.

They named 13 new signings from seven different countries on Tuesday including Tobias.

The 21-year old defensive midfielder joined the Kenyan Premier League champions at the beginning of the 2019/20 season from Sony Sugar FC, working his way into the heart of K’Ogalo’s defense as a regular.

Read: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Is Positive Paul Pogba Will Remain At Manchester United

Tobias is still with Gor Mahia and is not yet clear when he will depart for Nebraska to join his new side.

He is part of today’s team that will face Chemelil Sugar in a league match at Kisumu’s Moi Stadium.

“Tobias has been training with us and is part of today’s squad against Chemelil Sugar,” Gor Mahia’s team manager Jolawi Obondo said, adding that “We expected his eminent departure and that’s why we have signed Jackson Owusu.”

Owusu, formerly of Asante Kotoko of Ghana, is already in the country and trained with Gor Mahia youth team on Tuesday.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

 

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

mwangi kiunjuri

“I’m Going Nowhere” Mwangi Kiunjuri Reacts To Sacking

How To Overcome Financial Hardships Associated With January