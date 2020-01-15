Police Cancel Permits For Mudavadi’s Anti-BBI Weekend Rallies In Kakamega

Police in Kakamega have cancelled permits issued to groups associated with Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi on scheduled Mumias rallies.

In a letter, the authorities cited safety concerns as reasons for the cancellation of the two meetings that were scheduled for the coming weekend.

“This is to notify you that this office has cancelled your permit to carry out the exercise purportedly scheduled to take place on 18th due to security reasons,” the letter dated Tuesday, January 14 reads.

The police urged the planners to update their supporters on the changes.

“…and comply accordingly. By this letter, be informed that any person contravening this directive will be held criminally responsible,” the police said.

Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula were to attend the meetings that were scheduled to run parallel to Buiding Bridges Initiative (BBI) consultative rally in Kakamega County.

The two have vowed not to attend the BBI meeting at Bukhungu Stadium saying they were not involved by the organisers.

“My brother Wetangula and I have not received an invitation to the January 18 Bukhungu Meeting. Someone decided to invite us through social media,” said Mudavadi.

The first BBI meeting was held last week in Kisii County. In attendance was former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matian’gi among other leaders in government.

Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed the rallies saying the leaders are out to waste state resources.

