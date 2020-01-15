List of Kenya’s Principal Secretaries In 2020

The promulgation of the new constitution on August 27, 2010 introduced devolution and structures including ministerial positions aimed for efficiency and accountability of government.

The Principal Secretary position was created in the process, and according to Article 155(2) of the constitution, they play the role of administration of state departments. They thus oversee the departments and take on oversight roles to ensure activities are run smoothly as well as accountability of resources is upheld.

In addition, they are proxy to Cabinet Secretaries, hence offer support and cover the inconsistencies that might arise in the various departments.

The principal secretaries are appointed by the President, and the process follows consultative discussions among various dignitaries, to access and find the best suitable candidate who will steer growth and development diversely across the country.

The government of Kenya contains 21 Ministries, with which are currently served by 44 Principal Secretaries together with 29 Chief Administrative officers.

They thus offer necessary expertise and professionalism in their different dockets depending with their distinct specialty.

Here is a list of the current Principal Secretaries in the Country:

1. Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning.

Dr Nicholas Maraguri- Lands.

Enosh Momanyi Onyango- Physical Planning.

2. Ministry of Education.

Simon Nabukwesi (Nominee)-University Education Research.

Alfred Cheruiyot- Post Training and Skills Development

Richard Kipsang- Early Learning and Basic Education

Jwan Ouma (Nominee)-Vocational and Technical Training.

3. Ministry of Defense.

Mohamed Ibrahim

4. Ministry of Health.

Susan Mochache.

5. Ministry of Mining and Petroleum

Andrew Nganga- Petroleum.

Peter Kaberia- Mining and Petroleum.

6. Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives.

Harry Kimutai- Livestock.

Hamidi Iddi Boga- Crop Development and Agricultural Research.

Japhet Nthiba- Fisheries and Blue Economy

Ali Ismail-Cooperatives.

7. Ministry of Labour and Social Services.

Peter Tum- Labour.

Nelson Marwa- Social Protection.

8. Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development.

Francis Owino- Industrialization.

Johnson Weru- Trade.

9. Ministry of Public Service and Gender.

Julius Koris- Youth Affairs.

Mary Kimonye- Public Service.

Collette Suda- Gender Affairs.

10. Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government.

Karanja Kibicho- Interior and Citizen Services.

Zeinabu Hussein- Correctional Services.

11. Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Macharia Kamau

12. Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife.

Fred Segor.

Safina Kwekwe.

14. Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage.

Joe Okudo- Sports.

Josephta Mukobe- Culture and Heritage.

15. Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works.

Paul Mwangi- Infrastructure.

Solomon Kitungu- Transport.

Charles Hinga Mwaura- Housing and Urban Development.

Major General Gordon Kihalangwa – Public Works.

16. Ministry of East African Community and Regional Development.

Margaret Mwakima- Regional Development.

Kevit Desai- East Africa Community.

17. Ministry of Energy.

Joseph Njoroge.

18. Ministry of Devolution.

Charles Sunkuli.

Micah Powon.

19. Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation.

Joseph Irungu.

20. Ministry of National Treasury and Planning.

Julius Muia- National Treasury.

Torome Saitoti- Planning.

21. Ministry of Environment and Forestry.

Chris Kiptoo.

According to the 2010 Constitution, the president appoints the Cabinet Secretaries subject to approval by the National Assembly.

The principal secretary can however be dismissed in the case of violation of the Constitution or gross misconduct.

