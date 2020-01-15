Fired CS Kiunjuri Splashes Millions In Newspaper Adverts To Respond To Uhuru

In the wake of cabinet shakeup by president Uhuru Kenyatta, former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has taken to local dailies to publicize his reaction to his sacking.

Kiunjuri, who stated on Tuesday that his sacking didn’t come as a surprise, bought space in major local dailies to reiterate the statement he delivered at Serena hotel moments after his sacking.

The half a page advertisement appeared in the Daily Nation, The Standard and Star newspapers.

Advertisements in local dailies cost arm and leg and the former Laikipia East Member of Parliament must have coughed a good amount to pass his message.

A source in one of the local dailies intimated to this writer that a half a page advertisement in a newspaper cost from Ksh250,000. But the price can be higher depending on the page where the ad is placed.

In a rough estimate, Kiunjuri must have spent over ksh1 million to get his message home.

The costly move was a subject of discussion on social media as netizens questioned his motive as he was repeating what he said yesterday.

In his address, Kiunjuri stated that he felt relieved after months of humiliation.

“The President’s decision has taken me by no surprise, I thank God, I feel relieved. I have endured lots of humiliation, only God and my family know this. I have given my best in my assignment, I leave with my head high,” he said.

On matters politics, Kiunjuri told his supporters to remain calm as he is “going nowhere”.

Kiunjuri’s sacking didn’t come as a surprise to a section of Kenyans, who had predicted it owing to his relationship with the President.

The President had in several functions scolded Kiunjuri over irregular payments to Maize farmers.

In October last year, Kiunjuri, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, joined a section of mount Kenya lawmakers to poke holes in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), a project that the President holds close to his heart. A the time, the President had warned CSs from politicking. To many, this sealed his fate in government.

Kiunjuri was replaced by Trade CS Peter Munya whose docket was taken by Betty Maina.

