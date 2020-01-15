Don’t Send Locust Photos, We Have Competent People On Ground – CS Munya Swings Into Action

Newly appointed Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has swung into action a day after appointment and introduced competent people to deal with locust invasion menace.

Through a press conference, Munya stated that competent people have already been deployed on ground with scientific methods to discover the locusts and eradicate them.

In his statement to the media, he acknowledged that the locust invasion had proceeded into eight counties, and swarms identified.

He also directed netizens to stop sending pictures of locusts, as per the instructions given by his predecessor, Mwangi Kiunjuri who asked people to take photos and post on social media for them to be identified.

Read: President Kenyatta Fires CS Mwangi Kiunjuri In Cabinet Shake Up

“Please stop sending us photos of locusts anymore, we already have competent people on the ground who are using scientific methods to identify them,” he said.

Initially, Kiunjuri, former Agriculture CS who was fired after a cabinet reshuffle yesterday by President Uhuru Kenyatta had asked people to post photos of the locusts on social media to be identified.

According to Munya, the state has already dispatched two planes to Isiolo and Meru Counties to spray the locusts.

Read Also: “I’m Going Nowhere” Mwangi Kiunjuri Reacts To Sacking

Additionally, he added that pesticide had already been sent to worst hit regions including Wajir and Garissa with a plan to hire three more planes and release 20,000 liters of pesticides to aid in spraying.

Munya applauded the efforts made by private entities in eradicating the locust invasion, adding that they would work together, as four other planes had been deployed to areas being sprayed to keep an eye on the progress and offer surveillance on their movement.

He however rebutted the claims that the swarms of locusts had been sighted in Turkana.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu