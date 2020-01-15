in SPORTS

Harambee Stars Midfielder Anthony Akumu Officially Joins Kaizer Chiefs In South Africa

159 Views

anthony akumu, kaizer chiefs
Harambee Stars Midfielder Anthony Akumu. [Courtesy]

Harambee Stars midfielder Anthony Akumu has completed a move to South African giants Kaizer Chiefs, the club has announced.

Akumu previously played for Zesco United in the Zambian Super League where he established himself as one of the finest holding midfielders in Africa.

His senior career started at Gor Mahia where he helped them win the 2013 Kenyan Premier League before moving to Sudan’s Al Khartoum and later Zesco.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Stanley Livondo Files Petition To Block DP Ruto From Vying For Presidency

Police Cancel Permits For Mudavadi’s Anti-BBI Weekend Rallies In Kakamega