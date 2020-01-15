Harambee Stars Midfielder Anthony Akumu Officially Joins Kaizer Chiefs In South Africa

Harambee Stars midfielder Anthony Akumu has completed a move to South African giants Kaizer Chiefs, the club has announced.

Player Signings! We would like to welcome a new Glamour Boy – Akumu Agay to the Amakhosi Family.#Amakhosi4Life #KaizerChiefs50 #WelcomeAgay pic.twitter.com/n2JQddc7iD — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 15, 2020

Akumu previously played for Zesco United in the Zambian Super League where he established himself as one of the finest holding midfielders in Africa.

His senior career started at Gor Mahia where he helped them win the 2013 Kenyan Premier League before moving to Sudan’s Al Khartoum and later Zesco.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu