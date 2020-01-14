Needy Siaya Family Attempts To Sell Blood To Admit Daughter At Ng’iya Girls

A family in Siaya County has left residents in shock after declaring intention to sell blood in a bid to raise school fees for their 14-year-old daughter set to join Form One.

The girl identified as Agnes Akoth scored 380 marks in last year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and selected to join Ng’iya Girls High School.

Reports by Citizen Digital indicate that Akoth’s mother, Rose Akinyi Odhiambo, has not been able to raise the required school fees to secure her admission forcing the family to declare an intention to donate their blood at a fee.

Yesterday, the duo pitched camp at Siya County Referral Hospital hoping that someone would buy their blood.

Unfortunately, their hopes were shattered as no “client” was forthcoming. The hospital also told them that the donation of blood at the hospital is free.

Speaking to the media, the mother said she has visited countless offices after the KCPE results were announced to no avail.

She noted that she had only managed to get one well-wisher who pledged to foot the girl’s first term fee.

The girl’s dreams to join secondary school now hang in the balance as the mother pleads with well-wishers to help her daughter get admission.

Young Akoth is one among many that are facing similar challenges as Form One students report to schools in different parts of the country.

Yesterday, a story of a Form One student, who reported to Kanga High School with a metal box and two bars of soap went viral on social media attracting sympathy from several netizens who promised to foot not only his school fees but also personal effect expenses.

The boy identified as Levis Otieno, determined to learn, reported to the Kanga High School without even a pair of shoes flanked on the side by his mother Monica Atieno.

The school principal admitted him but called on well-wishers to help the family pay his school fees.

