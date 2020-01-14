Otile Brown On The Attack, Claims Ex Girlfriend Vera Sidika Pursued Him (Video)

Singer Otile Brown dated socialite Vera Sidika two years ago but the media will not stop bringing her up in every interview.

The Samantha crooner was on Wasafi FM when an interviewer asked if his involvement with Vera was the reason why his career took off.

Not taking the question kindly, Otile said he was making hits way before the Vera Sidika Parlour proprietor came into the picture.

“There is nothing to hide right now we are not together at the end of the day, she is happy with her guy and I’m doing my own things at the end of the day and kile naweza sema ni kwamba mimi ni msanii ambaye nilikuwa nafanya vizuri kabla Vera. Sitaki kusema hii and this will sound funny ni swali uliloniuliza so I just have to come clean lazima nijibu ulivyoniuliza. Mimi sikuwahi mtongoza Vera watu hawajui,” he told Wasafi FM.

Further, Otile noted, it was Vera that pursued him. He also alleged that he was never interested in her.

“Alinitafuta mwenyewe, Alikuwa ananipigia sana simu na wala nilikuwa sizipokei…. Sikuwahi kumtamani @queenveebosset Kimapenzi wala sikuwahi kumtafuta yeye ndio alinitafuta, sina sababu ya kudanganya, Nilikaa kimya kwa muda mrefu sana,” he revealed.

Theirs was an on and off affair whose ending was beset by difficulties that included outrageous claims that are yet to be verified.

Vera towards the end of the relationship, accused the singer of using her for her money and being poor in bed.

In retaliation, Otile in a song accused the beauty of getting rid of a pregnancy, claims he reiterated a few weeks ago.

He alleged that she (Vera) terminated a pregnancy because she was conflicted about the offspring’s skin colour, claims the latter shut down.

The two are, however seeing other people.

