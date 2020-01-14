“I’m Going Nowhere” Mwangi Kiunjuri Reacts To Sacking

Former Agriculture cabinet secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has reacted to his surprise sacking earlier on in the day.

The former Laikipia East member of parliament was fired after President Uhuru Kenyatta reshuffled his cabinet, replacing him with Peter Munya.

Addressing reporters at Serena Hotel, Nairobi, Kiunjuri thanked the head of state for the opportunity to serve the nation but maintained that he was not surprised by his sacking.

He also noted that it was about time for him to exit as the job was taking a toll on him and his family.

“The President’s decision has taken me by no surprise, I thank God, I feel relieved. I have endured lots of humiliation, only God and my family know this. I have given my best in my assignment, I leave with my head high,” he said.

The ex CS has also maintained that he will continue to serve the people of Kenya in different capacities and has assured his supporters that he is “going nowhere.”

“I know there is an open door, down the road. I shall remain as I have always been; independent & firm. With my experience of over 25 years, I have a lot to offer and will continue to serve this country faithfully in other capacities,” Kiunjuri stated.

He also mentioned that president Kenyatta did not consult anyone when he relieved him of his duties, adding that he (Kenyatta) need not consult when making such decisions.

“I now have free time to do other things, I am not going anywhere. The president appointed me without consulting anyone, he has relieved me of my duties, he does not need any consultation,” he continued.

In regards to national politics, a bullish Kiunjuri maintained that he will still be around especially now that he has a lot of time on his hands.

He did also say that to every action there will be a reaction.

“I am independent; I will walk this journey. In regard to national politics, I have told you, I am going nowhere,” he said.

Kiunjuri also chimed in on the ongoing “locust” jokes. He said, “Otherwise, dunia inasema namna gani? Ati Locusts…?”

The axed CS has been attending meetings in which Deputy President William Ruto has been present. It has been claimed that his association with the DP was the cause of his sacking.

