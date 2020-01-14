President Kenyatta Fires CS Mwangi Kiunjuri In Cabinet Shake Up

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday announced a surprise cabinet reshuffle in which he fired two cabinet secretaries.

The head of state sent packing Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri and embattled former Treasury CS Henry Rotich.

Replacing Kiunjuri is Trade CS Peter Munya. The president has nominated Betty Maina to take over the trade docket as former Nyeri senator Mutahi Kagwe likely to take over the Health ministry.

Kenyatta has also moved CSs Rachel Omamo to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sicily Kariuki to Water, Monica Juma to Defence, and Ukur Yattani to Treasury.

CS Simon Chelugui will take over the Labour docket as EAC’s Adan Mohammed retains position.

Addressing the nation from State House Mombasa, Kenyatta also reshuffled a number of Principal Secretaries (PS) and Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS).

These are the Principal Secretaries (PSs) nominations; Amb. John Weru (Trade), Dr Jwan Ouma (Vocational and technical training), Mary Kimonye (Public service), Amb Simon Nabukwesi (University education and research), Solomon Kitungu (Transport), and Enosh Momanyi Onyango (Physical Planning).

Those moved to other dockets include; Joe Okudo (Sports), Dr Chris Kiptoo (Environment, Forestry), Dr Kevit Desai (EAC), Dr Margaret Mwaima (Regional Development), Esther Koimett (Broadcasting and Telecommunications), Peter Kaberia (Mining), Safina Kwekwe (Tourism) and Prof Coletta Suda (Gender).

The new CASs are; Hussein Dado (Interior), Ntutu Patrick (Labour), Tuimur Andrew (Water), Peter Odoyo (Defense), Maureen Mbaka (ICT), Winnie Guchu (State law office) and Lina Jebii Kilimo (Agriculture).

Others are; Abdul Bahari (Devolution and ASAR), Lawrence Karanja (Industrialization,Trade and Enterprise Development), Peter Odoyo (Defense), Zack Kinuthia (Education), Wavinya Ndeti (Transport), Mumina Bonaya (Education), Ann Mukami Nyaga (Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Co-operatives), Mercy Mwangangi (Health), and Nadia Ahmed Abdalla (ICT).

