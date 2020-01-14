MPs Keep Vigil At Police Station After Bloggers Affiliated To Moses Kuria Are Arrested

Legislators affiliated to the Tanga Tanga squad kept vigil at the Capitol Hill police station after five bloggers affiliated to Moses Kuria were arrested.

The legislators; Kuria, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, Kandara MP Alice Wahome and Nyandarua women representative Faith Gitau are said to have camped at the police station seeking the release of the five.

According to charges by the police officers at the station, the bloggers are to face charges of inciting citizens and disrupting public orders.

In a tweet by Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi, the bloggers were taken to Kibra Law Courts, although the court is not in session today.

The 5 Village based bloggers have been taken to Kibra Court this morning. Kibra Court says they are NOT sitting today.#FreeMosesKuriaBloggers — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) January 14, 2020

Additionally, in a video rant yesterday, January 13, 2020, Moses Kuria called upon President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and have the five bloggers, associated to him released.

He maintained that he was he was the problem, and not his bloggers as they were dedicated to showing support to the assault case he were facing.

“Mr President, leave my bloggers, I am the one who has a problem. These people woke up early in the morning, some came as far as Naivasha, Nakuru, Nanyuki, Embu and they have been coming only to witness justice and you arrest them, it is really a burden,” he said.

The efforts to have their release secured on police bond proved futile as they alleged the police kept insisting that there were orders from above barring their release.

“The charges they are facing, incitement or threatening public order, those are very simple charges that they should get even a free bond. These are young boys who should not suffer for following a certain person. This is what I was referring to when I said we are going back to the dark days,” lamented Kandara MP Alice Wahome during a press briefing yesterday.

Kuria was arrested following assault claims leveled by activist Joyce Wanja, and was released on Sh20,000 police bond after being held for close to 48 hours.

His arrest highlighted the drift in Jubilee Party, with law makers taking sides and casting the President over what was termed as targeted due to links with DP William Ruto.

