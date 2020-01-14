Moses Kuria To Take Plea On January 24 As Authenticity Of Charge Sheet Is Probed

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria will not take plea in assault case today, as was scheduled, a Nairobi court has ruled.

Kuria will instead enter his plea on January 24 as the court probes the authenticity of the charge sheet.

He was on Friday accused of assaulting a Kiambu activist Joyce Wanja on December 8, 2019 at the Royal Media Services studios during the live recording of a Inooro Tv political show.

The MP was detained as he was recording his statement at Kilimani Police Station. He claimed to have been blackmailed by the woman and had filed a complaint in December.

He was released on a Sh50,000 cash bail following a court order issued by senior principal magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot, but police declined to obey the order.

Almost 24 hours later, Kuria was released on a Sh20,000 police bond following protests from fellow Tanga tanga MPs and his constituents.

On Monday, the MP accused Kilimani OCPD of threatening him. Shortly after his case was adjourned, some five bloggers associated with him were arrested and taken to Capitol Hill Police Station.

Addressing the media outside Milimani Law courts, Kuria asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and have the five released.

“Mr President, leave my bloggers, I am the one who has a problem. These people woke up early in the morning, some came as far as Naivasha, Nakuru, Nanyuki, Embu and they have been coming only to witness justice and you arrest them, it is really a burden,” he said.

He has blamed his woes on his joining forces with Deputy President William Ruto and his stance on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

