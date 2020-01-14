TV Girl Lulu Hassan Details Challenges Of Anchoring News With Husband Rashid Abdalla

Sensational couple and Citizen TV presenters Rashid Abdalla and wife Lulu Hassan are unarguably some of the most loved news anchors, who made history as the first couple to anchor news on mainstream media.

The couple, who co-anchor at Citizen TV have been dubbed couple goals, while to others it is hectic working together due to speculation and scrutiny.

Lulu, during an interview with a Tanzanian media, indicated that it is not all rosy working with the husband, as there are challenges attributed to it.

Speaking to Millard Ayo while on a visit in Tanzania, she stated that one of the challenges she experiences while working with husband is the scrutiny from people, as they are always out to look for their body language.

She documented that the audience is always out to look if they are having issues through their body language, hence the pressure to maintain their professionalism.

“Changamoto zipo maanake wakati tunaposoma habari, kila mtu anawaangalia na jicho la tatu kutaka kujua kweli hawa leo wamekosana? Unajua kuna wakati mwingine tunasoma habari za huzuni back to back huwezi smile wakati huo, sasa unapata mtu anasema kweli leo hawajapatana, wamekosana? Ratiba yetu nitofauti na mbali na kwamba Jumamosi na Jumapili tuko pamoja studio but during the week huwa hatuko pamoja,” said Lulu Hassan.

This loosely translates to,”Challenges are there and while anchoring news, people often try to find out if we are having issues. Some news detail sad stories back to back hence it is hard to smile in between. Through that people speculate that we are having issues.”

Lulu ideally indicated that despite the program where they broadcast news on Saturday and Sunday together, the rest of their week is different and they are on different projects.

In a different account of events last year during an interview, the TV girl stated that she was not thrilled to be working with her husband as their daughter might fall ill hence forcing them to choose between who goes to work and who stays home to take care of the child.

This according to her would be devastating considering she had just delivered her third child.

“We have not had a major challenge but what our fear is that now because we have a baby, there might be a time she will not be feeling well, God forbid, and we will have to choose who will be responsible for the baby and who will be working,” she stated.

