Kenya’s Oldest Club Competition FKF Cup Secures Kshs45 Million Sponsorship Deal

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has unveiled leading online gaming firm, Betway, as its official FKF Cup partner in a Ksh45 Million deal.

The knockout competition will consequently be renamed FKF Betway Cup.

The cup is Kenya’s oldest club knockout tournament and the winner gets to represent Kenya in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Speaking during the launch on Tuesday, Betway Kenya Country Manager, Leon Kiptum expressed his enthusiasm in the partnership while reiterating the gaming firm’s commitment to supporting local football.

“We are pleased to engage this vast number of football teams in partnership with FKF in a bid to make these football players’ dreams come true. The sponsorship of this cup is Betway’s way of giving back to the sporting fraternity through supporting the growth of football talent fit to represent the country internationally. We look forward to the playoffs and may the best team win,” Betway Kenya Country Manager, Leon Kiptum, said.

Betway Chairman Mr. Kiprono Kittony, meanwhile, issued a rallying call to the government to create an enabling environment for sports to thrive. This, as he called on other corporates to also come on board and support local football.

“We find great pleasure as a corporate entity to be at the forefront among those who make a difference, especially in sports, where many athletes are looking to excel through their talents. I would like to encourage other companies not to shy away from sponsorship deals and the government to create an environment that makes it easy for companies to commit their funds into such initiatives,” said Kiprono Kittony, Betway Kenya Chairman.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa, on his part, expressed his gratitude to Betway for coming on board.

“We wish to thank Betway for taking the bold step to partner with the federation. The decision by Betway not only cements the company’s footprint in the Kenyan football landscape but also demonstrates the organization’s commitment to continuously play a development role that deserves commendation and emulation by local and international corporate entities”, said FKF President Nick Mwendwa.

“It is our strong belief that this partnership, which will see the FKF Cup renamed the Betway Cup, will not only accord our players the much-needed opportunity to showcase their talents but also underpin the commercial aspect of the game, key in the growth of our local football,” added Mwendwa.

48 clubs entered the competition, with Kenyan Premier League and National Super League clubs getting a bye from the first round of action.

