DP Ruto’s Allies Barred From Attending President Uhuru Event In Nakuru

A section of jubilee lawmakers allied to Deputy President William Ruto has been barred from attending a presidential function in Nakuru County.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and Nakuru Town East Member of Parliament David Gikaria are some of the leaders who have been barred from accessing Regional Commissioner’s grounds in Nakuru East where the President is expected to issue title deeds to residents.

The leaders are part of the Jubilee’s Tanga Tanga faction that supports DP Ruto’s 2022 Presidential ambitions.

Taking to social media, Ms Kihika stated that security teams cited “orders from above” while blocking them out.

“Earlier today the area MP Hon Gikaria and I were refused entry into a public function where the President will be issuing title deeds to the people of Nakuru County. We were informed that orders from above are that we cannot be allowed entry because we belong to an Unwanted Faction! Meanwhile, we are building bridges and uniting the nation,” said Ms Kihika.

Earlier, the President sacked Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, an ally of the DP.

Kiunjuri was replaced by Trade CS Peter Munya.

To the DP’s supporters, the CS has been victimised for supporting Ruto and his stand on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

In October last year, Kiunjuri joined a section of mount Kenya lawmakers to poke holes in the BBI, a project that the President holds close to his heart.

The developments come at a time Ruto and his team have been branded “Jubilee orphans” over recent humiliation with the DP said to have been locked out of his official residence in Mombasa. The security teams are said to have received instructions from senior government officials in the interior ministry.

Over the weekend the DP took a swipe at public servants over the “orders from above” remark. He stated that the phrase was declared null and void after the implementation of the 2010 constitution.

Ruto, who was reacting to recent disobedience of court orders by the police following Moses Kuria’s arrest, said any order must be in writing.

