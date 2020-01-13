“I Continue To Love You” Wambui Says As She Wishes Bob Collymore A Happy 62nd Birthday

Late Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore’s wife, Wambui Kamiru Collymore has wished him a happy 62nd birthday as he continues to rest in peace.

In an emotional message shared on Twitter, Ms Collymore reminisced about their “failed selfies”.

She also noted that she last saw the late bubbly chief executive some 6 months ago.

“Mr. C., I miss being your personal paparazzi for our failed selfies. 6 months, 13 days, 22hrs 20mins since I last saw you. Happy Birthday @bobcollymore I continue to love you,” she wrote.

Mr. C., I miss being your personal paparazzi for our failed selfies. 6 months, 13 days, 22hrs 20mins since I last saw you. Happy Birthday @bobcollymore I continue to love you. pic.twitter.com/SjY4Etfg9o — Wambui K. Collymore (@WambuiKamiru) January 12, 2020

The iconic businessman passed on on July 1, 2019 at his home after a long battle with leukemia.

Apart from being the face of Kenya’s largest telecommunications company, Collymore was a family man who kept his private life, private.

When he spoke about his family, however, it was with pride. At the age of 61, he had been married three times and each time, he said during an interview, “it kept on getting better.”

“Each time it’s got better. Each time the match has been better.

“I never set out to remarry, I think I just met someone who, someone I think I can spend the rest of my life with because we care for each other,” he is quoted by the Standard.

He is survived by four children and his wife.

