Transport Paralysed In Kasarani As Matatu Operators Protest Poor State Of Roads

Commutters treking after Kasarani-Mwiki road was blocked by protesting motorists [Photo/Courtesy]

Transport in Nairobi’s Kasarani-Mwiki road was on Monday morning paralysed as matatu operators went on strike to protest poor state of roads.

The operators barricaded a section of the road forcing commuters to trek to Thika road before connecting to their different places of work as heavy rains pounded.

School going children were also affected. As at 9.30 am some had not reported to their learning centres.

The Kasarani-Mwiki road is in a bad state with many potholes. The situation has worsened with the heavy rains that continue to be witnessed in Nairobi.

The operators and residents took to social media to call on the government to act and save them from their suffering.

Here are some of the reactions:

