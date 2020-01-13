Transport Paralysed In Kasarani As Matatu Operators Protest Poor State Of Roads

Transport in Nairobi’s Kasarani-Mwiki road was on Monday morning paralysed as matatu operators went on strike to protest poor state of roads.

The operators barricaded a section of the road forcing commuters to trek to Thika road before connecting to their different places of work as heavy rains pounded.

School going children were also affected. As at 9.30 am some had not reported to their learning centres.

[VIDEO]: Public transport paralyzed along the Kasarani-Mwiki Road after matatu operators went on strike to protest the poor state of roads in the area. pic.twitter.com/HTAv4bGFGi — The African Voice (@teddyeugene) January 13, 2020

The Kasarani-Mwiki road is in a bad state with many potholes. The situation has worsened with the heavy rains that continue to be witnessed in Nairobi.

The operators and residents took to social media to call on the government to act and save them from their suffering.

Here are some of the reactions:

09:46 Exclusive live images kwa ground. Commuters are forced to walk all the way to Thika Road due to the ongoing strike because of the sad state of Kasarani Mwiki Road. #KasaraniUpdates pic.twitter.com/KLaa8iWvu8 via @Kasarani_Update — Ma3Route (@Ma3Route) January 13, 2020

Kasarani MP has been silent since she was elected. Her last speech was during her last campaign rally. Her name is Nancy Gakuya, Kasarani residents deserve better infrastructure, in fact, Mwiki road looks like a failed fish pond project. pic.twitter.com/kmIIuRBojC — Hon Abdi Ondeyo (@HonOndeyo) January 13, 2020

Nancy Gakuya angalia barabara ya Mwiki-Kasarani na sai unajifanya huoni pic.twitter.com/czPj1IQuau — I'm No good in Goodbyes 🇰🇪 (@kibe_hum) January 13, 2020

Kasarani people are you fourth class citizens? I've been to every slum in Nairobi and they have better roads than you Thika road pic.twitter.com/vSwLuYbusn — Revolution Strategist (@RevolutionStra1) January 13, 2020

09:28 What's up on thika road, spend 1hour at kenyatta road, no mats jam starts trm

Ma3Route #thikaroad via @OleMworia — Ma3Route Counties (@Ma3RouteCounty) January 13, 2020

