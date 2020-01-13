Three Teachers Killed By Al Shabaab Militants In Garissa

Three teachers were on Monday morning killed and a baby injured after an attack by Al Shabaab militants in Kamuthe area, Garissa County.

North Eastern Regional Police Commander Paul Soi has confirmed the 2.30 AM attack.

The three male teachers are said to be non-locals.

Female teachers and nurses were reportedly spared after being identified by the gunmen. The injured child is said to have been hit by a stray bullet.

According to the police boss, the militants targeted a communication mast and a police camp in the area.

The militants destroyed the Safaricom mast and also torched a local health centre during the attack.

Read: 4 Students Killed During Al Shabaab Attack In Garissa

Soi said local security teams are pursuing the attackers.

The incident comes nearly a week after three peoples were killed in a similar attack in the same county.

The militants attacked Saretho area in Daadab sub-county at about 1 AM. They targeted a communication mast and a police camp in the area.

Deputy County Commissioner Kibet Bowen confirmed the incident saying the four pupils, who resided near the police camp, were hit by stray bullets.

Read Also: KCAA Re-opens Manda Airport After Al Shabaab Attack

The attacks come at a time the country is on a high alert on terrorist acts with the United Kingdom and US goverments issuing a travel advisory to its citizens travelling to Kenya.

A fortnight ago, the militants attacked Manda airstrip in Lamu County leaving at least three American citizens injured and two others injured.

The airstrip is just next “Camp Simba” naval base that hosts US and Kenyan military troops.

Reports indicate that the militants were trying to access the base from the airstrip.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said in a statement that the terrorist attack was repulsed with five gunmen being killed.

Read Also: Manda Attack: UK Issues Travel Advisory on Kenya

“Arising from the unsuccessful breach a fire broke out affecting some of the fuel tanks located at the airstrip. The fire has been put under control and standard security procedures are now on-going,” said KDF Spokesman Paul Njuguna.

Police arrested five people in connection with the attack.

Al Shabab through its affiliate media claimed responsibility saying its fighters “partially seized & destroyed” the camp, inflicted “severe casualties” on the troops.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu