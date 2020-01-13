in NEWS

Moses Kuria Denied Anticipatory Bail, To Take Plea In Assault Case On Tuesday

169 Views

moses kuria
Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria. [Courtesy]

A Nairobi court has declined to issue Gatundu South Moses Kuria anticipatory bail.

The embattled lawmaker is afraid he will be rearrested after his release. Appearing before Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku, Kuria had his bond extended.

He will however take plea in the assault case on Tuesday, Mutuku has directed.

Read: Moses Kuria Mocks Electorates Who Staged Protests Against Him In Gatundu

Kuria had earlier on Monday accused the Kilimani Division OCPD of threatening him following last week’s arrest. According to the legislator, the police boss said, “It is now between you and me.”

He now wants the OCPD and his officers investigated.

Kandara MP Alice Wahome also indicated that she too received threats of a similar fashion from the police boss.

Read Also: Moses Kuria Lights Up Social Media With ‘Crazy’ New Year Resolutions

Kuria, now a part of the Deputy President William Ruto allied Tanga tanga movement was released on Saturday evening on a Sh20,000 police bond.

He had however been freed on a Sh50,000 cash bail by senior principal magistrate K. Cheruiyot but the court defied.

Claims have been made that his lawyers were physically assaulted by the Kilimani officers as they tried to serve them with the court order.

Others were teargassed outside the station.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

bernard mwalala

Bandari FC Part Ways With Coach Bernard Mwalala Over Poor Results