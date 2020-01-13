Moses Kuria Denied Anticipatory Bail, To Take Plea In Assault Case On Tuesday

A Nairobi court has declined to issue Gatundu South Moses Kuria anticipatory bail.

The embattled lawmaker is afraid he will be rearrested after his release. Appearing before Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku, Kuria had his bond extended.

He will however take plea in the assault case on Tuesday, Mutuku has directed.

Kuria had earlier on Monday accused the Kilimani Division OCPD of threatening him following last week’s arrest. According to the legislator, the police boss said, “It is now between you and me.”

He now wants the OCPD and his officers investigated.

Kandara MP Alice Wahome also indicated that she too received threats of a similar fashion from the police boss.

Kuria, now a part of the Deputy President William Ruto allied Tanga tanga movement was released on Saturday evening on a Sh20,000 police bond.

He had however been freed on a Sh50,000 cash bail by senior principal magistrate K. Cheruiyot but the court defied.

Claims have been made that his lawyers were physically assaulted by the Kilimani officers as they tried to serve them with the court order.

Others were teargassed outside the station.

