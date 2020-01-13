Miguna Case: Court Directs AG Kihara To Give Advisory Opinion On State’s Disobedience Of Court Orders

The High Court has directed Attorney General Paul Kihara to give his advisory opinion on state’s disobedience of court orders in lawyer Miguna Miguna’s case after he failed to attend court in person.

Kihara on Monday sent a representative following his summoning on Friday.

However, all didn’t well as Miguna’s legal team dismissed the fairly young lawyer over “incompetency” in constitutional law.

“We have practised constitutional law longer than this boy, we shall not accept such insults. He is illiterate in constitutional law. I am glad you are not writing what he is saying because it’s not worth it, ” the team led by Dr John Khaminwa said.

In his ruling Justice John Mativo stated that as a friend of the court the AG should shed light on Miguna’s predicaments.

Read: Address Uhuru Directly For Disobeying Court Orders, Miguna Tells Ruto

He said the AG can bring the notice to court in person or send a representative.

The court adjourned and the case will be mentioned again on Tuesday next week.

Attempts by Miguna to return home failed last week after he was denied boarding from Germany and France.

The self-styled National Resistance Movement (NRM) general was blocked by Lufthansa and France Air from boarding a plane to Nairobi over a red alert issued by the government.

This is despite fresh orders issued by justice Weldon Korir to compel the state to facilitate his return home.

Read Also: Attorney General Ordered To Appear In Court Over Miguna Travel Woes

Last week, Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna stated that Miguna will only be allowed in the country if he obtains a new passport at any Kenyan mission abroad.

The lawyer’s passport was seized by the authorities in March 2018 before he was forcefully deported to Canada.

The state accused him of treason after swearing-in opposition leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

On December 14, 2018, High Court Judge Chacha Mwita ruled that the deportation was illegal and in violation of Miguna’s rights.

Justice Mwita ordered the state to facilitate his entry into Kenya by issuing him with a Kenyan passport.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu