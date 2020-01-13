From Politics Back To Football, Mariga To Vie For FKF President Post

Former Harambee Stars midfielder MacDonald Mariga will reportedly vie for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president post.

According to a Ghetto Radio source, the former Inter Milan midfielder cut short his visit in Europe to make plans to contest the seat.

Mariga joined elective politics last year challenging for the Kibra parliamentary by-election, which he lost to Imran Okoth.

The rescheduled FKF polls are expected by March this year.

He will be up against the incumbent Nick Mwendwa, who has declared intention to defend his seat.

