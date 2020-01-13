Kenyatta, Jaramogi’s Spirits From The Grave Want To Rule Kenya Forever – City Pastor

A city pastor, Pastor Godfrey Migwi, now alleges that the spirits of the founding President Jomo Kenyatta and his Vice President Jaramogi Oginga Odinga are back and want to rule the country forever through their sons.

Migwi was commenting on the current new-found bromance between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The two, Raila and Uhuru, hve severally been accused of planning to sneak the former into power and make sure the latter does not retire through the implementation f the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“This is the worst time in Kenyan history, It’s revealed spiritually that there’s two strong spirit from the grave , the spirit of first Kenyan prime minister and President Jomo Kenyatta and the spirit of Kenyan first Vice President Oginga odinga , they’re ruling us from the grave using their sons and they want to continue to rule us through handshake and BBI,” writes Migwi.

According to Migwi, the second phase of BBI which is underway is the ‘secret’ formulae being made to ensure that President Uhuru Kenyatta remains in power

“Kenyans agreed with it (the first phase of BBI) fully but let me assure you the second phase or may be the third phase of BBI which is being manufactured behind doors to favor Uhuru and Raila will tear out this country. According to them referendum is on the way this year just to make sure they remain in power and powerful to stop anyone else from rising to power. They want to rule us by force, I call it political rape,” he added.

Today, the government gazetted the BBI taskforce for the second phase of BBI which entails steering public participation.

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) team comprises Senator Amos Wako, Florence Omose, Prof Saeed Mwanguni, James Matundura, and Major (rtd) John Seii.

Others are Rtd Arch Bishop Zacchaeus Okoth, Maison Leshomo, Prof Morompi ole Ronkei, Bishop Peter Njenga, Makueni Women Rep Rose Museo and Agnes Kavindu.

Yesterday, Deputy President William Ruto said that ODM leader Raila Odinga was using BBI to craft his 2022 line-up.

“We accept that Bbi/handshake has been hijacked to craft Odm’s 2022 political line up. Unity/inclusivity pretence & associated squander of public resources should stop.Unity?the opposition (NASA) is already dismembered/dead;now dividing Jubilee. Big4 roll out only way to go,” tweeted Ruto.

On the other hand, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies have hinted that he will be in government after the expiry of his term in 2022.

Among those fronting President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga for 2022 include former Jubilee Vice-Chair David Murathe, Central organization of Trade Unions (Cotu) secretary general Francis Atwoli among others.

Under the current constitution, the President is supposed to retire after serving a two five-year terms.

