Confusion As Kalekye Mumo Poses In White Wedding Gown

Netizens were on Monday confused after media personality Kalekye Mumo,43, posed in a white wedding gown.

In an Instagram post, the former K24 Tv show host, thanked the designer, actress Neomi Ng’ang’a for “making everything so special.”

The Kalekye Mumo Live and Uncut host did not however clarify whether she got married or it was just photo shoot at Garden City mall along Thika Road.

Fellow celebrities sent in congratulatory messages including Neomi who said, “Aaaaaw … you looked absolutely beautiful. Thank you so much for trusting us with your Big day 🙏

“It was such an honor to work with you 🙌 Wishing you nothing but lots of love ….in your next chapter 🥂.”

Grace Msalame wrote, “Look at you Ma😍😍😍.”

Eve D’Souza said, “Glowing, radiant 😍😍 you make the most stunning bride! Congratulations @kalekyemumo here’s to a beautiful life ahead for you both ❤️”

Citizen TV’s Kambua said, “Yes and yes 🔥.”

In 2019, Kalekye, formerly a Kiss FM breakfast show host insisted that she was still single and searching.

For all those who’ve been asking… No I didn’t intentionally choose not to be married… Aand It’s a prayer point…” she said during her last Talk Central show.

