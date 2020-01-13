How Italian Contractor CMC di Ravena Distributed Itare Dam Money To Schools, Supermarkets

Italian contractor CMC di Ravena, which was contracted to construct Itare Dam, disbursed millions into school accounts, supermarkets and insurance firms.

According to preliminary investigations and documents from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), billions were paid to a number of institutions directly from the firm’s accounts held at Barclays Bank, Westlands branch.

In one of the instances, Ksh664,615 was wired to the accounts of the Molo-based St Andrews School Turi on August 2, 2018. For what purpose the money was sent, it still remains a mystery.

Read: How CMC di Ravena Has Been Trying To Steal From African Countries

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) received Ksh8,397,136 from CMC di Ravena while Naivas CEO David Mukuha, according to DCI received Ksh700,000 from the same firm.

Bamburi Portland Cement received at least Ksh500 million from the firm. The account holders are listed as Paolo Porcelli and Adriano Donadoni, who are Italians and directors.

Late last year, the company, CMC di Ravena indicated that it was closing its operations even after receiving over Ksh4 billion from the government for resource mobilisation for the dam. However, nothing was done, and the money seems to have been lost completely.

Read: How A Private South African Investigator Stopped The Loss Of Ksh30 Billion To CMC di Ravena In Two Days

Speaking over the weekend, Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti revealed that at least Ksh19 billion meant for the Itare dam project had been misappropriated by individuals in and out of government.

Among senior officials targeted in the scandal include Water CS Simon Chelugui Mr Mwangi Kiunjuri (Agriculture CS) and Mr Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution).

Former Treasury Minister Henry Rotich, Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge, and Water Principal Secretary Joseph Irungu are also expected to provide detectives with information on the scam.

CMC di Ravena had also been awarded the contract to construct the famous Arror and Kimwarer Dams, where at least Ksh21 billion was lost.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu