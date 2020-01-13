High Court Judge Lilian Mutende Survives Grisly Road Accident

Kitui High Court judge Lilian Mutende narrowly escaped death in a grisly road accident on Monday, January 13.

The accident is said to have taken place in Syongila area, along Machakos-Kitui road.

According to Kitui County Police Commander Johanna Tonui, the judge and her driver were rushed to Kitui level Four Hospital for emergency treatment.

They were later rushed to Nairobi for further treatment, although they are currently stable.

Earlier reports indicated that the judge had complained of chest pains before being rushed to Nairobi.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu