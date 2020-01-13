Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) 14-Member Task Force Gazetted

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) task force comprising of 14 members has been gazetted.

Through a gazette notice No 264 dated January 10, 2020, the task force was introduced following the appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta to steer the implementation.

“It is notified for general information of the public that his excellency Hon Uhuru Kenyatta, President and commander in chief of the Kenya Defence Forces has appointed the steering committee on the implementation of the Building Bridges to a United Kenya Task force Report…” read the notice.

The task force comprises of Mohamed Yusuf Haji (Senator), Lawi Imathiu (Bishop), Maison Leshomo, James Matundura, Rose Moseu, Agnes Kavindu Muthama, Saeed Mwaguni, Bishop Peter Njenga, Archbishop Zaccheaus Okoth, Adams Oloo, Amos Wako, Florence Omose, Morompi Ole Ronkei and John Seii (Retired Major).

The joint secretaries for the task force are Martin Kimani and Peter Mwangi and will be in charge of all official communication on behalf of the committee.

The terms of reference for the task force include conducting the validation of the task force report on Building Brides in a bid to unite Kenyans via consultations with citizens, civil society, faith based organizations, cultural leaders, private sector and experts.

In a addition, they are to propose administrative policy, statutory or constitutional changes necessary to be implemented for the report with special consideration of any relevant contributions made during the validation period.

The committee is to submit its comprehensive advice to the government by June 30, 2020 as per the gazette notice directive.

