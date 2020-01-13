in SPORTS

Bandari FC Part Ways With Coach Bernard Mwalala Over Poor Results

bernard mwalala
Bandari FC Coach Bernard Mwalala. [Courtesy]

Bandari FC have parted ways with head coach Bernard Mwalala following a spell of bad results.

The move followed Sunday’s 1-2 loss to visiting Tusker FC in a Kenyan Premier League match at the Mbaraki Stadium.

Mwalala joined the Dockers mid 2018 from Nzoia Sugar FC, guiding them to the FKF Cup glory and a return to continental football in his second season.

He thanked the club for the opportunity to their coach. He wished the club good luck.

“I want to thank the Bandari management for the chance they offered me. Not many teams can trust a young coach but they trusted me. We achieved great things together, and I leave with my head high. As I depart I wish the Bandari fraternity best of luck,” Mwalala said.

Bandari lie 11th on the log with 18 points from 16 fixtures. The club has only managed five wins, three draws and eight loses.

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

