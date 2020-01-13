Harambee Stars Midfielder Anthony Akumu Set To Complete Kaizer Chiefs Move In SA

Kenyan midfielder Anthony Akumu is set to join Kaizer Chiefs on a three-year deal, according to reports.

The midfielder recently failed to agree a new deal with Zambian side Zesco United.

To create foreigner space for the former Gor Mahia midfielder, Chiefs are reportedly going to let go Ghanaian James Kotei, who has failed to settle since signing from Simba SC of Tanzania.

Kotei is linked with a move to Tanzanian side Young Africans.

Chiefs fans will remember Akumu when he netted for ZESCO as they knocked Chiefs out of the Confederation Cup play-off round last January. The 27-year-old, who is a robust, reliable and no-nonsense ball-winning central midfielder, has 38 caps for the Kenyan national team and is said to be the country’s best-kept secret.

