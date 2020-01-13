UoN Student Leader Ann Mvurya Allegedly Being Probed Over Drug Links In Campus

The University of Nairobi Student Leader Anne Mwangi Mvurya is on the spot over drug links within campus.

In a publication by Citizen weekly, the 21 year old law student is apparently being probed by the state in regards to drugs and money laundering, with her sources of wealth questioned.

In addition, secret state agencies have launched an inquest over her bank accounts, the vehicles she drives and source of income, with the aim of unearthing whether they are registered under her name.

In question are some of her close allies and associates as well as her movements in a bid to identify if she is a leader of a network of university students hired by politicians.

For instance, her recent campaign before clinching the University of Nairobi Student Association (UNSA) seat detailed millions of shillings for the expensive campaign.

In an interview with a local daily, she narrated that her sources of money for the campaign was from well wishers, majority of them being students.

“My campaign was quite expensive. I spent slightly over Sh2 million and the money did not come from my pocket,” she said.

When inquired about her source of wealth, she added,”First of all, I am not only a student but also an entrepreneur. I sell produce from my mid-scale farm in Nakuru.”

The first female UoN chairperson emerged winner after garnering 24 votes against her closest opponent, Samuel Ayoma who had 16 votes in the April 2019 election.

Mvurya was caught up in a controversy after the arrest of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, with allegations that they were together at the time of arrest, and was alleged to be expectant.

Kahawa Tungu revealed that Sonko was romantically linked with the young University of Nairobi (UoN) student leader.

In a video that circulated online, she was seen frantic as the governor tried to fight off officers trying to handcuff him. She was captured standing behind officers in a blue hood, white and black blouse and a cap.

Speculations indicated that the Governor funded her campaign and the two were love birds but kept it under hushed tones.

Instances of drug peddling in University existed even during the tenure of former SONU leader Babu Owino, who is currently the Embakasi East Member of Parliament.

Owino was once forced to respond to Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and Kapseret Member of Parliament (MP) Oscar Sudi after he was linked to drug peddling in the campus.

The former SONU chair was labelled a drug peddler who operated on the interests of politicians hence recruited university students.

Although no evidence was produced on the same, Owino vehemently denied the claims and stated that his role was representing the grievances affecting campus students.

Fears that student leaders being the premier in the higher learning institutions are being funded by politicians and drug cartels has been in existence, with reports indicating that some of the hostel rooms are used to store the narcotics that are then sold to students and even lecturers.

