Address Uhuru Directly For Disobeying Court Orders, Miguna Tells Ruto

Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has taken issue with Deputy President Wiliam Ruto for shifting blame to public officers over the government’s disobedience to court orders.

Ruto on Sunday warned public officers on the disobedience of court orders saying they will be held individually responsible for their actions.

In a tweet on Monday, Miguna, who has been a victim of disobedience of court orders by the state, called on the DP to address President Uhuru Kenyatta directly instead of blaming “junior” officers.

Miguna alluded that the President is behind all his travel woes and the officers were just taking his commands.

“To William Ruto: Make a decision whether you support the Rule of Law and the Obedience of all Court Orders or you don’t. Stop blaming CJ David Maraga. Maraga does not head the @PoliceKE

. The person DISOBEYING Court Orders is your “boss” Despot Uhuru Kenyatta. Address him DIRECTLY, ” Miguna wrote.

To William Ruto: Make a decision whether you support the Rule of Law and the Obedience of all Court Orders or you don't. Stop blaming CJ @dkmaraga. Maraga does not head the @PoliceKE. The person DISOBEYING Court Orders is your "boss" Despot Uhuru Kenyatta. Address him DIRECTLY. — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) January 13, 2020

Ruto made the remarks after his ally Moses Kuria, who is accused of assault, was detained at Kilimani Police station for over 24 hours despite court orders to release him.

Ruto has been under criticism for calling out on the government he is part of. With apparent deteriorating relationship with the President, a section of Kenyans have told the DP to resign or engage the President directly on matters affecting the nation.

Miguna is expected to know his fate today over his return to the country as Attorney General Paul Kihara is expected to appear before a Nairobi court to explain why the government continues to disobey valid court orders on his homecoming.

The vocal lawyer, who was expected to make his homecoming on Tuesday last week, was blocked by Lufthansa and France Air from boarding a plane to Nairobi over a red alert issued by the government.

This is despite fresh orders issued by justice Weldon Korir to compel the state to facilitate his return home.

Last week, Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna stated that Miguna will only be allowed in the country if he obtains a new passport at any Kenyan mission abroad.

The lawyer’s passport was seized by the authorities in March 2018 before he was forcefully deported to Canada.

The state accused him of treason after swearing-in opposition leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

On December 14, 2018, High Court Judge Chacha Mwita ruled that the deportation was illegal and in violation of Miguna’s rights.

Justice Mwita ordered the state to facilitate his entry into Kenya by issuing him with a Kenyan passport.

