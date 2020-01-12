Raila Has Hijacked BBI To Craft His 2022 Line-up – Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto is now opposed to the Building Bridges Initiative, and wants the same discarded and focus shifted to the Big Four Agenda.

In a tweet, an angry Ruto said that ODM leader was using BBI to craft his 2022 line-up.

“We accept that Bbi/handshake has been hijacked to craft Odm’s 2022 political line up. Unity/inclusivity pretence & associated squander of public resources should stop.Unity?the opposition (NASA) is already dismembered/dead;now dividing Jubilee. Big4 roll out only way to go,” tweeted Ruto.



On his side, Raila said that Kenyans should prepare for a referendum this year, that will see major changes instituted into the constitution.

“We can achieve the same feat in Kenya if we tackle corruption and unite the country to focus on development,” he said.

He spoke at the burial of the former chairman of the defunct Siaya County Council Elisha Ojwang Orodo in Usenge village, Bondo sub-county.

