Manda Attack: UK Issues Travel Advisory on Kenya

The United Kingdom (UK) has issued a travel advisory for its citizens against Kenya following the Manda Bay attack by Al Shabaab militants on Monday.

Through its Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), advised its citizens against traveling to the country, and if necessary only visit some areas.

“The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advise against all but essential. Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Kenya. There is a heightened threat of terrorism, including terrorist kidnappings, across Kenya,” the UK posted on its website.

Read: KCAA Re-opens Manda Airport After Al Shabaab Attack

Among the areas termed as ‘high risk’ areas include areas within 60km of the Kenya-Somali border, Garissa County and Lamu County.

Other areas are Tana River County north of the Tana river itself and within 15km of the coast from the Tana river down to the Galana (Athi-Galana-Sabaki) river.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said in a statement that the terrorist attack was repulsed with four gunmen being killed.

“Arising from the unsuccessful breach a fire broke out affecting some of the fuel tanks located at the airstrip. The fire has been put under control and standard security procedures are now on-going,” said KDF Spokesman Paul Njuguna.

Police have also arrested five people in connection with the attack and are being interrogated.

Al Shabab through its affiliate media claimed responsibility saying its fighters “partially seized & destroyed” the camp, inflicted “severe casualties” on the troops.

However, the US confirmed that one of its citizens was killed in the attack.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu