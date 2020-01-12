in NEWS, POLITICS

Reports Of DP Ruto Being Locked Out Of Official Residence Divide Kenyans

DP William Ruto [Photo/Courtesy]

That the Jubilee house is divided beyond repair is no longer a secret. The cracks among leaders are now full-blown as 2022 succession politics gain momentum.

With President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto keen not to show their differences in public, reports indicate that the relationship between the duo has irretrievably broken down.

Reports of the DP being locked out of his official residence in Mombasa broke the internet on Sunday.

The report by Nation indicates that the incident took place on Wednesday last week.

The DP was in Mombasa for official functions and wanted to spend the night at the newly-refurbished former Coast Provincial Commissioner’s official residence.

The government resolved to convert the house to the DP’s home in 2018 at a cost of Ksh152.4 million. This was in a bid to cut costs when the DP is in the County.

Ruto reportedly left his staff and his belongings behind as he proceeded to attend to his scheduled activities.

However, upon return, he found the aides packing his personal effects. Shocked he sought for answers on the developments.

A source intimated to the local daily that the staff told the DP that they had received instructions to remove his belongings from the house.

“His personal clothes and other personal belongings had already been put in various rooms. It is essentially a home and, therefore, his personal effects were in place that morning. Around 4pm, a call came from a senior government official to the government employees there that all the DP’s personal effects should be removed. It was shocker,” the daily quoted the source.

The DP had to put up at English Point Marina in Nyali.

When the daily contacted Emmanuel Talaam, Director of Communication in the DP’s office, he alluded that some people in government wanted to lock out Ruto from the residence for fear that he would coordinate coastal activities related to his 2022 presidential ambitions at the house.

“He spent (the night) at his usual place when in Mombasa, which is at the English Point Marina. The DP’s residence is complete and ready to be occupied. Probably someone is unhappy that the DP will have a base to coordinate his activities at the coast if he moves in. It is all politics,” he said.

Ruto is known for holding political and social meetings at his private Karen home in Nairobi.

The orders to block the DP are alleged to have been issued by the interior ministry.

Over the recent past, the DP’s allies led by Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa have been on record accusing Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his PS Karanja Kibicho of humiliating the DP.

A section of Jubile lawmakers, christened team Tanga Tanga, have nicknamed the two “State House Prefects”. They accuse the duo of being behind recent arrests and state harassments meted at some of the leaders who support the DP.

Following the Sunday report, Kenyans were quick to link the two leaders to the alleged humiliation by the DP in Mombasa.

A section, however, blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta for the DP and allies’ miseries. They accused the President of betrayal after the handshake with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

 

There are those who believe that nothing of the sought happened in Mombasa.

 

Here are more reactions:

