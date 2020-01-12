Reports Of DP Ruto Being Locked Out Of Official Residence Divide Kenyans

That the Jubilee house is divided beyond repair is no longer a secret. The cracks among leaders are now full-blown as 2022 succession politics gain momentum.

With President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto keen not to show their differences in public, reports indicate that the relationship between the duo has irretrievably broken down.

Reports of the DP being locked out of his official residence in Mombasa broke the internet on Sunday.

The report by Nation indicates that the incident took place on Wednesday last week.

The DP was in Mombasa for official functions and wanted to spend the night at the newly-refurbished former Coast Provincial Commissioner’s official residence.

The government resolved to convert the house to the DP’s home in 2018 at a cost of Ksh152.4 million. This was in a bid to cut costs when the DP is in the County.

Ruto reportedly left his staff and his belongings behind as he proceeded to attend to his scheduled activities.

However, upon return, he found the aides packing his personal effects. Shocked he sought for answers on the developments.

A source intimated to the local daily that the staff told the DP that they had received instructions to remove his belongings from the house.

“His personal clothes and other personal belongings had already been put in various rooms. It is essentially a home and, therefore, his personal effects were in place that morning. Around 4pm, a call came from a senior government official to the government employees there that all the DP’s personal effects should be removed. It was shocker,” the daily quoted the source.

The DP had to put up at English Point Marina in Nyali.

When the daily contacted Emmanuel Talaam, Director of Communication in the DP’s office, he alluded that some people in government wanted to lock out Ruto from the residence for fear that he would coordinate coastal activities related to his 2022 presidential ambitions at the house.

“He spent (the night) at his usual place when in Mombasa, which is at the English Point Marina. The DP’s residence is complete and ready to be occupied. Probably someone is unhappy that the DP will have a base to coordinate his activities at the coast if he moves in. It is all politics,” he said.

Ruto is known for holding political and social meetings at his private Karen home in Nairobi.

The orders to block the DP are alleged to have been issued by the interior ministry.

Over the recent past, the DP’s allies led by Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa have been on record accusing Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his PS Karanja Kibicho of humiliating the DP.

A section of Jubile lawmakers, christened team Tanga Tanga, have nicknamed the two “State House Prefects”. They accuse the duo of being behind recent arrests and state harassments meted at some of the leaders who support the DP.

Following the Sunday report, Kenyans were quick to link the two leaders to the alleged humiliation by the DP in Mombasa.

A section, however, blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta for the DP and allies’ miseries. They accused the President of betrayal after the handshake with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

William Ruto is the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya. He is entitled to all privileges as envisaged in the 2010 Constitution. If this @dailynation headline is true then it is UNACCEPTABLE. But again not shocked about this Treatment. BETRAYAL is in uthamaki blood. pic.twitter.com/UEFSoIUfo3 — Rein (@Asamoh_) January 12, 2020

If We don't Unite as a Country and Reject BBI, We are going to have a very tough time ahead. If DP Ruto can be locked out of his office because he complained about the BBI Meetings, Moses Kuria held by the police against the court orders, now Imagine what can happen to you & I.🤔 — BRAVIN™ (@BravinYuri) January 12, 2020

Karanja Kibicho is the most powerful Deputy president in Kenya 🇰🇪 right now ,He can even throw out the legitimate Dp who was elected by voters from his Official home. William Ruto your own government is eating you. Mwambieni Kibicho kazi huisha,Running Kenya like it’s your own. — KabarakFinest001 (@KabarakFinest01) January 12, 2020

Fred Matiang'i knows the future is bleak after DP Ruto declared war on him and threatened to ensure he is prosecuted over the Ruaraka land saga. He now has to lick Baba's booty for help in case things spin out of control. Baba loves those that lick his booty… — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@CisNyakundi) January 12, 2020

It's uhuru not Kibicho — Nuhu Franklin (@johnsitienei3) January 12, 2020

President uhuru Kenyatta stop mistreating DP ruto. I remember some week back you were caught on camera saying "hutaki kazi umechoka". You better respect the covenant or do your, 10yrs silently go home like kibaki did. The story we are hearing you locked ruto out of house, so bad — 🇰🇪KenyanQueen👅, E.G.H🇰🇪💫 (@GeorgeOnsase) January 12, 2020

I've been watching these endless goings-on targeting Ruto and anyone that questions BBI and have concluded that Uhuru and Raila are going to inadvertently get him elected. They have turned him into the kid that gets picked on daily in the school yard. And no-one likes a bully.🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/qhE17yYdJg — Ciku Muiruri (@MissCiku) January 12, 2020

There are those who believe that nothing of the sought happened in Mombasa.

Dp can stay at one of his many hotels in kenya worth billions of shillings which was bought with stolen money if he feels locked out of his official residenceLets not blamePresidentUhuru at a time when he’s dealing with a thiefMay the President take his clothes and shoes too.Ruto — Babu Owino (@HEBabuOwino) January 12, 2020

This headlines are just paid for to hide the real problems that are bedevelling the Economy.

There's no feud btn Uhuru,Ruto or Baba

The real Catastrophy is btn the widening gap of the super reach and the high at which Middle Class is diminishing. pic.twitter.com/D6tYYph6SY — ObamAn (@obai316) January 12, 2020

What if Ruto's woes are a result of their intrigue with Uhuru to create public sympathy and make Kenyans like the former? As a result, people will hate Raila and make him the chief of opposition once again as Ruto becomes president and Uhuru P.M? — KISUMU'S FINEST™ 🇰🇪 (@SammyRanking) January 12, 2020

Here are more reactions:

Ruto Is Not A Coward!!!

He knows what To Do To President, He Went To Moi School Of Politics & He is doing his Internship. Dp Ruto knows Power Is Not Given.

Team Ruto Don't Be Bothered Mbele Iko Sawa!!

Leaders are Never made………… — Captain Dominic Omondi. (@CaptainDominicO) January 12, 2020

The biggest threat in this country is president Uhuru kenyatta & his machinery Raila Odinga who have totally chose to mislead this nation. I'm not saying it's bad to work with Raila but it's bad to work With Raila and abandon your own Deputy president William Ruto. pic.twitter.com/TrtClF3Sw8 — Keror Nicholas (@Kerornick) January 12, 2020

Mount Kenya mafias and cartels should know that their time ended when Jomo Kenyatta's presidency was over! Bt DP Ruto will slowly get sympathy votes and crawl to state house! Uhuru should stop theatric and intimidations. — Lion Muigai (@Mohmuigai) January 12, 2020

When Ruto and UHURU were wearing matching ties and Ruto was celebrated, I warned him to be careful with uthamaki. Raila Odinga was a hero after Kibaki Tosha. When Raila challenged the establishment, he was condemned. I foresaw the exact script on Ruto. Deep state on him. — Rein (@Asamoh_) January 12, 2020

