3 Dealers Arrested As Over 500 Stolen Phones Recovered At A Shop Along Jogoo Road

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) based in Nairobi’s Kamukunji area have recovered 515 assorted mobile phones suspected to be stolen property.

In a tweet on Sunday, DCI stated that sleuths were following leads on stolen mobile phone dealers when they raided a shop within Muoroto along Jogoo road. Most of the phones recovered are smartphones.

During the operation, three suspects were arrested.

“Three suspects who could not give a proper account of all the phones in their possession were arrested, ” said DCI.

The suspects are being processed for arraignment tomorrow, Monday, January 13.

“The trio will appear in court, will be charged with having in their possession suspected stolen property contrary to Sec 323 of the Penal Code and the recovered items presented as exhibit.”

This comes a week after the police recovered 373 television sets worth at least Ksh15 million said to have been stolen from a godown in Athi River on December 1, 2019.

The first batch, 130 flat-screen TVs, were at a residential house in Mbiuni area, Machakos County, where two suspects were also arrested.

Five days later, 243 more TV sets were recovered at a residential house in Buruburu Phase IV, Ukunda Court.

Three suspects were arrested following the raids.

