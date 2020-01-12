DCI Dismisses Terror Alert Circulating Online

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has dismissed a report circulating online issuing an alert to Kenyans over imminent terror attack.

The security brief allegedly from the office of the RCIO Nairobi Area and signed by Mr Ben Nyakwaka names a number of installations,social and worship places as the major targets.

“We wish to confirm that this is a FAKE document. The casual draft is evident for such information if it was genuine at all. It is an open document marked for ‘ALL’. No such classified document is ever dispatched from any authoritative office in this style and design,” tweeted the DCI.



The DCI says that the office of the Nairobi RCIO is not authorized or have capacity to issue such information.

“There are authorities that deal and tasked with such operations & are best placed to issue such alerts. We urge the public to ignore it with the contempt it deserves. It is purely meant to cause apprehension, fear, despondency & panic. All efforts to investigate the source are ongoing & severe action will be taken against any person established to be the culprit. At the same time we humbly request the members of public to desist from spreading it further,” adds the statement.

This comes hours after the united Kingdom issued a travel advisory on Kenya to its citizens following the Manda terror attack that left at least three dead.

