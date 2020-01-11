Revolutions Eat Their Own People – Orengo’s Remarks Come To Pass Three Years On

It is with no doubt that the 2017 General elections was among the worst that went down in Kenyan history, filled with violence, bloodshed and impunity.

Kenyans witnessed police use excessive power to torment, kill and torture netizens and politicians were also not left out, with no one coming to their defense.

Demonstrations and protests were staged out in various parts of the country, with people mobilized and determined not to back down. However, the government that Kenyans elected to represent them and protect them had turned against them and resolved to directives of imploring excessive power.

Siaya Senator James Orengo and one of Raila Odinga’s closest aide made some remarks in the senate in regards to the then state of the nation, where legislators allied to the government were in support of the impunity peddled and did not speak out about it.

For instance, the legislators allied to the National Super Alliance (NASA) had been subjected to torture and unlawful arrests, leading to some having their security details taken away.

Orengo in an attempt to bring sobriety warned the legislators about keeping mum while the government was against its own people.

“I want to say this, there are times that revolutions eat their own children. Governments eat their own people. This government is going to punish you more than it will punish me. In another one year, you will be crying in my office for representation,” he said.

The remarks were made in the senate during a discussion on election laws where majority of legislators that supported it were affiliated from the Jubilee side.

The Reasons why James Orengo is trending today. The Government will punish its own supporters more than they will it will punish the opposition. Look at the likes of Dennis Itumbi and moses kuria #MosesKuriaArrested pic.twitter.com/taAJVdYDRf — NICHOLAS Trump OSEKO (@Nichonasri1) January 11, 2020

It is barely three years on and the prediction has come to pass, going by the current state of the nation.

Initially, Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro was the most vocal in condemning the opposition during the last General Elections and did not waste time to urge the police to exercise more force while dealing with the protesters.

Through a Facebook post dating back to October 13, 2017, he congratulated the police for using excessive force and even pledged to allocate more funds to the police to supply more teargas in what was termed as restoring order.

However, three years on, he is among the most affected with the regime, and has been punished by the same government he supported and pledged loyalty to.

He was dramatically arrested after an interview in one of the media houses despite complains and allegations that fell on deaf ears.

John Kiarie: We are friends of Ndindi Nyoro. The state cannot be seen to be working to fight those elected by the people of Kenya. As his friends, we will stand with him. Kama ni kulala kwa bench tutalala kwa bench #SundayLive pic.twitter.com/Hr3E3msUQd — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) September 8, 2019

He was also teargassed yesterday among other legislators who had vowed to stand with Moses Kuria after he was arrested, and he was very ardent in condemning the government.

Moses Kuria, the outspoken Gatundu South lawmaker was also in the government train, little did he know that his time would come, and the same government would feed on him just as it did on the opposition.

Kuria found himself on the wrong side of the law with tribal remarks leveled against the opposition. In one time, he commended the efforts of the police and authorities who implied too much force on citizens that were protesting against the government he had protected.

He even proposed the use of live bullets to silence the protesters who were against the IEBC and wanted change stating that more teargas should be used.

Kuria was arrested yesterday, January 10 and has since been detained despite court orders that directed his release.

He was arrested and he recorded his statement at Kilimani Police Station following claims by an activist, Joyce Wanja who alluded that the lawmaker had punched her during an interview at Inooro studios.

Court orders issued by Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot directed that he be released until the hearing of his application on Monday at 11am, but they were not met.

According to State House digital strategist Dennis Itumbi, Kilimani Police officers were presented with court orders of freeing Kuria but they declined to let him go.

Rather, they unleashed teargas and descended on the lawmakers that were pushing for his release with wrath, leading to injuries and some of their vehicles damaged.

Itumbi was among the victims whose video went viral on social media, as he stated that he was attacked by a group of 18 police officers and his vehicle damaged.

He has however indicated that he went to the hospital , was treated and has been discharged.

Given a little power, Raila and Matiangi have turned into the same Psychos Raila always said he was fighting. Indeed power corrupts. Look what they did to Itumbi, what they have done to virtually every politician who is on Ruto's side 😢 pic.twitter.com/KGwV9V1tr3 — Voice of Reason (@KoechMmanuel) January 11, 2020

Treated and discharged. Strong. Niko sawa. Tukutane kesho. Hon. Kuria will walk free — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) January 10, 2020

Itumbi was also one of the most vocal people in support of the government during the 2017 elections, and was once quoted applauding the law for using excessive force against protesters.

In November last year, Itumbi was embarrassed after he was evicted from the VIP dais during the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBBI) Taskforce report at Bomas.

The then opposition, led by Raila Odinga are the ones currently aligned to the government, after the handshake with a country wide tour scheduled to mobilize the people on the BBI.

So far, the only thing that has changed is time as the Jubilee regime is constant, with time equalizing the legislators from the opposition and those that supported the government in tooth and neck.

