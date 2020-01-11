Origi Welcomes K. Sharks’ Sydney Lokale To Finland, Promises To Show Him ‘Base Ya Chapo Ndondo’

Arnold Origi has welcomed Kariobangi Sharks forward Sydney Lokale to Helsinki, Finland and promised to help him settle down there.

Lokale on Friday signed a six-month loan deal with Finnish top league side HIFK, home to the Harambee Stars goalkeeper.

“Welcome and extremely happy to have you in the best side of Helsinki brother man,” the 36-year-old tweeted.

“Just bang in them goals and I will take care of the rest. Hata base ya chapo ndondo nitakupeleka. We piga tu mabao kama kawaida.”

HIFK will have an option of making the deal permanent should Lokale impress.

“Coming to Helsinki and HIFK is really great! I already know Origi which made it a lot easier to come here. I do not know the club very well but I’ve watched videos and studied a little history of the club.

“I consider myself a good and versatile player and I want to do great things here. For fans I want to say that I have come here to work, and I’m going to earn your love,” Lokale told the club’s portal on Friday.

“This is a young player who is very ambitious and humble, which are important values for us when assembling the team,” Mika Lönnström, the club’s Sports Director said.

