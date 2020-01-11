Moses Kuria Released On Sh20,000 Police Bond

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has been released on a Sh20,000 police bond.

The controversial legislator has been behind bars for close to 48 hours after a woman identified as Joyce Wanja accused him of assault.

The lawmaker was detained after recording his statement at the Kilimani Police Station.

His colleagues have camped outside the police station as they feared that he could be transferred.

On Friday night, Kandara MP Alice Wahome alleged that Kuria was afraid for his life.

Kuria had last evening been released on a Sh50,000 cash bail by senior principal magistrate Cheruiyot but the court order not enforced.

Police officers noted that the matter had to be taken up with Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji.

Kuria has maintained that the complainant was trying to blackmail him.

Earlier on in the day, area residents protested his detention terming it “illegal”.

The case will be heard on Monday at 8 am.

