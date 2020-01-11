Why Kenya Could Lose Cecafa Regional Office To Addis

Nairobi, Kenya is likely to lose the regional office for the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) to Addis,Ethiopia.

Nairobi has for a long time been the headquarters of the 12-member body with its office at the Nyayo Stadium.

The position of the Secretary General has also be preserved for Kenya.

But this could soon change as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) reportedly wants it shifted to Addis.

“This is what they have always wanted, but we have always objected,” a source at the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), who sought anonymity told Kahawa Tungu.

Addis hosts CAF’s regional offices including unoccupied technical center, which the Cairo-based continental football wants Cecafa headquarters to occupy.

With several CAF youth grade tournaments now regionalized in terms qualification, the body wants to monitor them closely from Addis, where they have offices.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu