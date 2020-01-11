Gatundu South Constituents Take To The Streets In Protest Of Moses Kuria’s Detention

Gatundu South constituents on Saturday took to the streets in protest of their “illegally” detained member of Parliament Moses Kuria.

The residents carried placards as they decried Kuria’s detention since Friday.

The legislator was arrested after a Kiambu woman Joyce Wanja accused him of assaulting her on December 8, 2019 at Inooro TV studios.

Kuria was then released on a Sh50,000 bond but police officers at Kilimani Police Station declined to let him go.

According to the officers, only the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji would clarify the court order.

His stay behind bars has been full of dramatic events including alleged assault of digital strategist Dennis Itumbi.

Itumbi indicated that he was beaten up by at 18 cops as he tried to retrieve his car.

MPs Ndindi Nyoro and his Kandara counterpart Alice Wahome were teargassed as they addressed the media outside the police station.

Moses Kuria has claimed that Wanja tried to blackmail him prompting him to record a statement on December 10, 2019.

MP Mohammed Ali said Kuria was in trouble over his stance on the BBI report.

His case will be heard on Monday.

Photos Courtesy

